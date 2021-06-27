New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 50,000 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 190.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAFC stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $606.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

HAFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

