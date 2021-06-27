New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Liquidity Services worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $7,685,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,198,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $767.24 million, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.