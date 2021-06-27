New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of PBF Energy worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,424,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $16.55 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

