New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,865 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,261,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after buying an additional 96,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 921,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 79,465 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,672,000 after buying an additional 335,866 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.