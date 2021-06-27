New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,600 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 42,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

OPI stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

