New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,000 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of SKT opened at $18.87 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.