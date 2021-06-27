New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,826 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $52.59 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $547,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

