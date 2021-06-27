New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $11.95 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

