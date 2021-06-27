Newscrypto Market Cap Reaches $103.23 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $103.23 million and $13.29 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,859 coins and its circulating supply is 157,042,211 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

