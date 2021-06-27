Newton (NEW) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $5.33 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

