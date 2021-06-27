NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report $6.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.48 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance posted sales of $4.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $27.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NREF. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NREF opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $21.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.