NFT Alley Market Cap Tops $679,881.55 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $679,881.55 and $19,960.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded flat against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00113672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00161457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,160.94 or 0.99872910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002872 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.