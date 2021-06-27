NFTX Hashmasks Index Hits Market Capitalization of $290,656.54 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $290,656.54 and $5,200.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $665.12 or 0.01929879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00586678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036988 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 437 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

