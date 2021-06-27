NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of NMI worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NMI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in NMI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

