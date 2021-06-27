NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,054,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400,247 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 11.74% of NN worth $35,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NNBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NN stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $316.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 3.36. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

