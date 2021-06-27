NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits Market Cap of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.77 or 0.00580566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

