Noir (NOR) Price Reaches $0.0194 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $398,092.78 and $731.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00190166 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00032745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,520,575 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

