Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $217,186.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $217,186.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for $51.55 or 0.00156747 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00050953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00565919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,659 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

