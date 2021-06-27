Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,857 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,540,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,663,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

