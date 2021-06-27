Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 430.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.07. 5,299,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,228. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

