Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,716 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 4,703,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,909. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

