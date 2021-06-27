Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.66. 4,149,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.93 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.