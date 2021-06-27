Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 454 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.84. 908,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,186. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $170.95 and a one year high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.