Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $162.13 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.04. The stock has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

