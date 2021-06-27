Northern Trust Corp Acquires 284,627 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Relx worth $61,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Relx by 68.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Relx by 215.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Relx by 847.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.57.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.