Northern Trust Corp Acquires 58,047 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,052,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Donaldson worth $61,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Donaldson stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

