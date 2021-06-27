Northern Trust Corp Acquires 84,361 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,361 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.81% of Jabil worth $63,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.45 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

