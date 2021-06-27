Northern Trust Corp Buys 113,437 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of CoreSite Realty worth $63,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $133.75 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

