Northern Trust Corp Buys 32,539 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Lincoln Electric worth $63,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO opened at $132.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.00. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.67 and a 1-year high of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

