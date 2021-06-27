Northern Trust Corp Buys 696,985 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $63,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

