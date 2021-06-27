Northern Trust Corp Buys 83,531 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of IAA worth $62,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in IAA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

