Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,297 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.61% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $67,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

