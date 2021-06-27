Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,244 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.95% of National Health Investors worth $64,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 78.75%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

