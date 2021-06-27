Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178,499 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.79% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $64,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 666,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

