Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,015 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $61,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 680,899 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.