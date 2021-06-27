Northern Trust Corp Has $64.02 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of AutoNation worth $64,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,392.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.33. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.