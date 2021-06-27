Northern Trust Corp Has $65.11 Million Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Westpac Banking worth $65,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Westpac Banking by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Westpac Banking by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period.

WBK opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is 204.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

