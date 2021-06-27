Northern Trust Corp Has $67.11 Million Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.39% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $67,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 586,636 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 104,503 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHG opened at $36.94 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

