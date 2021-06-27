Northern Trust Corp Has $67.73 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Guardant Health worth $67,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,625,000 after buying an additional 241,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,369,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GH. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

