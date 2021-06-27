Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,734 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of National Instruments worth $61,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in National Instruments by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in National Instruments by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.85 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.