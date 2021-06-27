Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $61,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $77,596,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $72.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

