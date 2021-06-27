Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of Prudential worth $66,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 638.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 67,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22. Prudential plc has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

