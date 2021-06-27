Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Macy’s worth $63,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

