Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.51% of Semtech worth $67,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC opened at $66.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

