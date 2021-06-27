Northern Trust Corp Purchases 249,563 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Mattel worth $63,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mattel by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $16,530,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

