Northern Trust Corp Purchases 58,972 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,651 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of First Solar worth $64,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

