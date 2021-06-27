Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.68% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $63,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $162.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

