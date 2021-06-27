Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,174 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.69% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $63,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 122,433 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.14.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

