Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.84% of United Therapeutics worth $63,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $180.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

