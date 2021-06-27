Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of MicroStrategy worth $61,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR opened at $550.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $557.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.15 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

